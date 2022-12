IOWA DISTRICT COURT RULES AGAINST ABORTION BAN IN STATE

AN IOWA DISTRICT COURT RULED AGAINST GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS MONDAY AND THE FETAL HEARTBEAT BILL SHE SIGNED INTO LAW TO BAN ABORTION IN THE STATE BACK IN 2018.

THE POLK COUNTY DISTRICT COURT RULED THAT THE LAW WAS UNCONSTITUTIONAL IN 2019 AND PERMANENTLY BLOCKED IT FROM GOING INTO EFFECT.

AFTER LAST SUMMER’S ROE V. WADE DECISION WAS STRUCK DOWN, REYNOLDS TRIED TO RESURRECT THE ABORTION BAN LAW IN THE COURTS.

BUT MONDAY THE DISTRICT COURT DECLINED TO END THE PERMANENT INJUNCTION, RULING THE STATE OF IOWA FAILED TO DEMONSTRATE ANY SUBSTANTIAL CHANGE IN THE LAW UNDER THE IOWA CONSTITUTION THAT WOULD ALLOW THE ABORTION BAN TO TAKE EFFECT.

REYNOLDS RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING SHE WAS VERY DISAPPOINTED IN THE RULING, BUT REGARDLESS OF THE OUTCOME, THIS CASE WAS ALWAYS GOING TO THE IOWA SUPREME COURT.

SHE SAYS THE STATE WILL APPEAL THE DECISION IMMEDIATELY. AS THE IOWA AND US SUPREME COURTS HAVE MADE CLEAR, THERE IS NO FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO AN ABORTION.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD NORTH CENTRAL STATES PRESIDENT AND C-E-O RUTH RICHARDSON SAID, THE DISTRICT COURT’S DECISION IS A HUGE WIN FOR ABORTION RIGHTS AND BODILY AUTONOMY IN IOWA.

SHE SAYS FOR NOW, ABORTION REMAINS SAFE AND LEGAL IN THE STATE, AND IOWANS WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE CONTROL OVER THEIR ABILITY TO DETERMINE THEIR LIVES AND FUTURES.