C-D-L GRANT APPLICATIONS BEGIN TUESDAY

THE APPLICATION PROCESS FOR A NEW STATE PROGRAM THAT AWARDS GRANTS TO HELP WORKERS GET TRAINING FOR A COMMERCIAL DRIVER’S LICENSE OPENS TUESDAY.

IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT’S, MIKE COCKRUM, SAYS THEY ARE LOOKING TO FILL A VOID FOR EMPLOYERS.

THAT ENTRY LEVEL TRAINING IS NOW REQUIRED BEFORE YOU CAN TAKE THE C-D-L EXAM. COCKRUM SAYS THE GRANT CAN BE USED IN SEVERAL WAYS.

SOME BUSINESSES HAVE ALREADY BECOME TRAINERS SO THEY CAN WORK WITH THEIR EMPLOYEES.

THE GRANT PROCESS WILL OPEN ON DECEMBER 13TH WITH THE DEADLINE TO FILE BEING FEBRUARY 3RD.

