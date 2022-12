STILL MORE BIRD FLU CONFIRMED IN NW IOWA (Update)

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE HAVE CONFIRMED ANOTHER POSITIVE CASE OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA IN NORTHWEST IOWA.

THE LATEST AFFECTED SITE CONFIRMED MONDAY IS A COMMERCIAL TURKEY FLOCK IN IDA COUNTY.

TWO OTHER CASES WERE CONFIRMED SUNDAY IN COMMERCAL TURKEY OPERATIONS LOCATED IN CHEROKEE AND BUENA VISTA COUNTIES.

IF PRODUCERS SUSPECT SIGNS OF H-P-A-I IN THEIR FLOCKS, THEY SHOULD CONTACT THEIR VETERINARIAN IMMEDIATELY.

POSSIBLE CASES MUST ALSO BE REPORTED TO THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND LAND STEWARDSHIP AT (515) 281-5305.

THE U.S. CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL SAYS THE DETECTIONS IN BIRDS DO NOT PRESENT A PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERN.

UPDATED 3:27 P.M. 12/12/22

