TWO MORE REPORTED CASES OF BIRD FLU IN THE STATE WERE CONFIRMED SUNDAY BY THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE.

THE LATEST POSITIVE CASES OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA HAVE BEEN FOUND IN CHEROKEE AND BUENA VISTA COUNTIES.

THE AFFECTED SITES ARE BOTH COMMERCIAL TURKEY FLOCKS.

SICK BIRDS OR UNUSUAL DEATHS AMONG BIRDS SHOULD BE IMMEDIATELY REPORTED TO STATE OR FEDERAL OFFICIALS.