LE MARS MAN TAKES HOME LITTLE YELLOW DOG

THIS YEAR’S LITTLE YELLOW DOG IS HEADED TO LE MARS.

CADI, THE MR.GOODFELLOW’S CHARITY 2022 LITTLE YELLOW DOG WAS PURCHASED BY BOB CAMPBELL WITH A WINNING BID OF $12,200 AT THE 87TH ANNUAL AUCTION HELD AT THE HO CHUNK CENTER ON SATURDAY.

CAMPBELL HAD NEVER BID IN THE AUCTION PRIOR TO THIS YEAR, BUT DECIDED TO SEE IF HE COULD WIN THE SOFT COATED WHEATEN TERRIER NAMED CADFILLAC, BUT CADI FOR SHORT:

CAMPBELL GREW UP IN LEMARS AND WORKED FOR WELLS FOR 44 YEARS:

THE DOG WAS NAMED IN HONOR OF THE LATE HAROLD RUDEN, WHO WAS THE LITTLE YELLOW DOG AUCTIONEER FOR MORE THAN 40 YEARS.

OVER $30,000 WAS RAISED SATURDAY TO BUY CHRISTMAS TOYS AND GIFTS FOR CHILDREN THROUGH THE SIOUX CITY JOURNAL’S MR. GOODFELLOW FUND.

