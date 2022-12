THE STORM THURSDAY NIGHT AND RESULTING SLICK ROAD CONDITIONS CAUSED GILL HAULING TO DELAY PORTIONS OF FRIDAY’S GARBAGE AND RECYCLING COLLECTIONS.

IF YOU WERE MISSED FRIDAY, PLEASE LEAVE YOUR CONTAINERS CURBSIDE AND THEY WILL BE COLLECTED SATURDAY OR AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.

YOU MAY CONTACT GILL HAULING WITH QUESTIONS AT 712-279-0151.