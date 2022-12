AUTHORITIES HAVE FINISHED A SEARCH IN WESTERN IOWA WHICH WAS SPARKED BY A CLAIM ABOUT A SERIAL KILLER.

EARLIER THIS YEAR, THE DAUGHTER OF THE LATE DONALD DEAN STUDEY DECLARED THAT HE HAD KILLED AS MANY AS SEVENTY WOMEN OVER SEVERAL DECADES, MOSTLY PROSTITUTES AND RUNAWAYS, AND BURIED THEM IN THE CITY OF THURMAN NEAR THE NEBRASKA BORDER.

WENDY WILDE HAS THE DETAILS ABOUT A SEARCH CONDUCTED BY THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY THIS WEEK IN FREMONT COUNTY;

