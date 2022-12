FIRE DAMAGES SIOUX CITY’S IDA APARTMENTS

RESIDENTS OF SIOUX CITY’S IDA APARTMENTS WERE FORCED TO FLEE INTO THE COLD NIGHT AIR THURSDAY WHEN A FIRE STARTED IN THEIR BUILDING.

FIREFIGHTERS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE APARTMENTS AT 1901 PIERCE STREET AROUND 9 P.M. WHEN SMOKE WAS DISCOVERED ON THE 3RD FLOOR OF THE BUILDING.

CITY BUSES WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE TO HELP SHELTER THE RESIDENTS, SOME WHO FLED INTO THE COLD WITH NO SHOES OR COATS ON.

BARRICADES WERE SET UP TO ESTABLISH A PERIMETER AND DIVERT TRAFFIC AWAY FROM THE FIRE.

AT LEAST A PORTION OF THE ROOF COLLAPSED.

AUTHORITIES REMAINED ON THE SCENE THROUGH THE NIGHT AND SAY THERE WAS HEAVY DAMAGE TO THE ROOF, ATTIC AND THE THIRD FLOOR APARTMENTS.

PHOTOS BY CBS-14