EAST HIGH WINS BATTLE OF THE DQ BLIZZARDS

THE VOTES ARE IN ON SIOUXLAND DAIRY QUEEN’S BATTLE OF THE BLIZZARDS TO HELP LOCAL HIGH SCHOOLS.

DAIRY QUEEN REPRESENTATIVES PRESENTED CHECKS TO BISHOP HEELAN HIGH, EAST HIGH, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON, WEST HIGH SCHOOL, NORTH HIGH AND DAKOTA VALLEY AT THE HAMILTON DAIRY QUEEN FRIDAY MORNING.

DURING NOVEMBER THE SCHOOLS PARTNERED WITH DAIRY QUEEN TO FEATURE A SPECIFIC DQ BLIZZARD WITH EACH METRO HIGH SCHOOL.

FANS SUPPORTED THEIR SCHOOL BY PURCHASING THEIR RESPECTIVE BLIZZARD TREAT AND FOR EVERY BLIZZARD SOLD, FIFTY CENTS WAS DONATED TO THE RESPECTIVE SCHOOL.

THE SCHOOLS ALSO RECEIVED ADDITIONAL DONATIONS AND THE FINAL TOTAL HAD EAST HIGH SCHOOL WINNING WITH 2712 BLIZZARDS SOLD AND RECEIVING A CHECK FOR $2355.

NORTH HIGH SCHOOL WAS 2ND WITH 2393 BLIZZARDS SOLD AND DAKOTA VALLEY 3RD WITH 2063.

MORE THAN $9,800.00 WAS DONATED BETWEEN THE SEVEN METRO HIGH SCHOOLS.