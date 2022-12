ARREST MADE AFTER WESTSIDE PURSUIT

A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY FACING A MULTITUDE OF CHARGES AFTER A PURSUIT IN WHICH AT LEAST THREE VEHICLES WERE STRUCK.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE EVENTS BEGAN JUST AFTER 1 AM WHEN OFFICERS ATTEMPTED TO STOP A STOLEN 1998 DODGE DURANGO AT WEST 14TH AND JOHN STREETS.

THE DRIVER RAMMED A MARKED SQUAD CAR WITH LIGHTS ACTIVATED, ALMOST STRIKING AN APPROACHING OFFICER WHO HAD LEFT THEIR VEHICLE.

THAT SUSPECT, IDENTIFIED AS JORDAN DEAN FOURKILLER, FLED THE SCENE, LEADING TO A PURSUIT THROUGH THE WESTSIDE THAT RESULTED IN TWO MORE TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS THAT THE SUSPECT LEFT THE SCENE FROM.

THE STOLEN VEHICLE FINALLY RAN OUT OF GAS AND FOURKILLER SURRENDERED.

OFFICERS FOUND A WHITE CRYSTALLINE SUBSTANCE INSIDE THE STOLEN VEHICLE WHICH FIELD TESTED POSITIVE FOR METH.

FOURKILLER IS CHARGED HIM WITH MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT, FELONY ASSAULT ON A POLICE OFFICER, POSSESSION OF METH, FELONY ELUDING, RECKLESS DRIVING, TWO COUNTS OF LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT AND DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED.

FOURKILLER ALSO HAD SIX OUTSTANDING WARRANTS FOR HIS ARREST..