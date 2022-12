2023 “SIOUX CITY READS” BOOK CHOICE ANNOUNCED

THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY HAS ANNOUNCED THE NEXT BOOK TO BE FEATURED IN THE 2023 SIOUX CITY READS PROGRAM.

READER SERVICES LIBRARIAN MICHAEL MAXWELL INTRODUCED THE BOOK THAT RECEIVED THE MOST VOTES FROM LIBRARY PATRONS AT A FRIDAY NEWS CONFERENCE:

MAXWELL SAYS SIOUX CITY READS IS A COMMUNITY-BASED READING INITIATIVE WHERE LOCAL READERS ARE INVOLVED IN EVERY STEP FROM BOOK SELECTION TO PROGRAMMING AND BOOK DISCUSSIONS:

MAXWELL, THE ORGANIZER FOR SIOUX CITY READS, HOPES THE PROGRAM BUILDS A STRONGER SENSE OF COMMUNITY BY CONNECTING PEOPLE.

ANNOUNCEMENTS OF UPCOMING EVENTS WITH THE BOOK WILL BE POSTED ON THE LIBRARY’S FACEBOOK PAGE AND WEBSITE.