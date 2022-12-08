YEVA SKALITSKA – YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT WAR IS: The Diary of a Young Girl from Ukraine

Author: Yeva Skalietska

Book: YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT WAR IS: The Diary of a Young Girl from Ukraine

Publishing: Union Square & Co. (October 25, 2022)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

An inspiring memoir of resilience by a young survivor of the war in Ukraine, as told through her diary entries—a harrowing and ultimately hopeful survival story.

Yeva Skalietska’s story begins on her twelfth birthday in Kharkiv, where she has been living with her grandmother since she was a baby. Ten days later, the only life she’d ever known was shattered. On February 24, 2022, her city was suddenly under attack as Russia launched its horrifying invasion of Ukraine. Yeva and her grandmother took shelter in a basement bunker, where she began writing this diary. She describes the bombings she endured while sheltering underground and her desperate journey west to escape the conflict raging around them. After many endless train rides and a prolonged stay in an overcrowded refugee center in Western Ukraine, Yeva and her beloved grandmother eventually find refuge in Ireland. There, she bravely begins to forge a new life, hoping she’ll be able to return home one day.