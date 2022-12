SECOND HOME OF LAUREL SHOOTING VICTIMS DEMOLISHED

THE SECOND HOUSE WHERE LAUREL, NEBRASKA RESIDENTS WERE SHOT TO DEATH ON AUGUST 4TH HAS BEEN DEMOLISHED.

THE DWELLING AT 503 ELM STREET WAS THE HOME OF 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD, WHOSE BODIES WERE FOUND IN THE HOUSE THAT HAD BEEN SET ON FIRE.

THE HOUSE OF THE 4TH MURDER VICTIM, 53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING WAS TORN DOWN IN MID-OCTOBER.

42-YEAR OLD JASON JONES IS CHARGED IN THE MURDERS OF THE FOUR VICTIMS AND THE ARSON OF THEIR HOMES.

JONES LIVED NEARBY TO HIS ALLEGED VICTIMS.

HIS LAUREL HOME HAS SMALL “NO TRESPASSING” SIGNS IN FRONT OF AND ON THE SIDE OF HOUSE.

KSCJ provided photos