RAIN AND FREEZING RAIN THURSDAY EVENING HAVE LED TO SIOUX CITY METRO SCHOOLS STARTING TWO HOURS LATE ON FRIDAY.

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS 2 HOURS LATE

BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS 2 HOURS LATE

SOUTH SIOUX COMMUNITY SCHOOLS 2 HOURS LATE, NO MORNING PRESCHOOL

CHECK THE WEATHER TAB ON OUR KSCJ WEB PAGE FOR OTHE WEATHER RELATED ANNOUNCEMENTS