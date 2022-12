METRO SCHOOLS DISMISSING EARLY THURSDAY

DUE TO THE IMPENDING WEATHER, THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL HAVE A TWO-HOUR EARLY DISMISSAL TODAY.

ALL EVENING ACTIVITIES ARE CANCELED.

BISHOP HEELAN SCHOOLS WILL ALSO DISMISS TWO HOURS EARLY.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS WILL DISMISS AT 1 P.M.

DAKOTA VALLEY DISMISSING 1PM, NO ACTIVITIES

SGT. BLUFF LUTON, DISMISS 1 P.M. NO P.M. PRESCHOOL, BASIC CLOSING 2 P.M.

SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN & PRESCHOOL DISMISS 1 P.M. NO ACTIVITIES

ST, MICHAEL’S SOUTH SIOUX CLOSING 1 P.M. NO AFTER SCHOOL ACTIVITIES

