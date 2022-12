BALANCING ACT FOR RELEASES OUT OF MISSOURI RIVER RESERVOIRS

THE ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS IS DOING A BALANCING ACT WITH THE UPSTREAM RELEASES FROM SOUTH DAKOTA RESERVOIRS AND DAMS ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER.

JOHN REMUS, CHIEF OF THE MISSOURI RIVER BASIN WATER MANAGEMENT DIVISION OF THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS IN OMAHA, SAYS THERE WILL BE SOME HIGHER THAN NORMAL RELEASES FROM DAMS THAT ARE FAR UPSTREAM:

RELEASES FROM GAVINS POINT DAM NEAR YANKTON ARE BEING REDUCED TO THE WINTER LEVEL OF TWELVE THOUSAND CUBIC FEET PER SECOND.

FLOWS HAD BEEN ABOVE THIRTY THOUSAND CFS FOR MOST OF THE FALL.:

REMUS SAYS THEY WORK WITH DOWNSTREAM WATER USERS:

DEPENDING ON UPSTREAM CONDITIONS, THE CORPS NORMALLY STARTS INCREASING RELEASES IN MID MARCH.

Contributed by Jerry Oster WNAX