NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED AT A HOUSE FIRE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT 6101 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE, JUST OUTSIDE OF THE CITY LIMITS.

FIREFIGHTERS FROM SGT. BLUFF RESPONDED TO THE SINGLE FAMILY DWELLING AND RESCUED FOUR PETS FROM THE HOME.

NO RESIDENTS WERE HOME AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE AND BRONSON FIRE ASSISTED AND POLICE PROVIDED TRAFFIC CONTROL AT THE SCENE.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE FIRE STARTED IN THE KITCHEN, BUT A SPECIFIC CAUSE HAS NOT BEEN DETERMINED.

updated 12/7/22 4:41 p.m.