CHARGES DROPPED AGAINST BAR SHOOTING SUSPECT

CRIMINAL CHARGES IN WOODBURY COUNTY HAVE BEEN DISMISSED AGAINST A SUSPECT ARRESTED IN AN APRIL 4TH SHOOTING AT UNCLE DAVE’S BAR ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE..

ASSISTANT WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY JAMES LOOMIS ASKED A JUDGE TO DISMISS SEVEN COUNTS AGAINST 29-YEAR-OLD NAJI SHORTER OF DES MOINES IN THE FURTHERANCE OF JUSTICE.

LOOMIS ASKED FOR THE DISMISSAL BECAUSE FURTHER INVESTIGATION NEEDS TO BE CONDUCTED AS WITNESSES TO THE ALLEGED CRIME CANNOT BE LOCATED OR ARE NO LONGER COOPERATIVE, INCLUDING THE VICTIM OF THE SHOOTING.

SHORTER WAS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, FELONY ASSAULT, WILLFUL INJURY AND OTHER COUNTS INVOLVING A A MALE VICTIM WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND WHO WAS FOUND LYING ON THE FRONT STEPS OF THE BAR LOCATED AT 1427 WEST 3RD STREET.

THE CHARGES COULD BE REFILED AT A LATER DATE.