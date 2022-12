THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE SAYS THOUSANDS OF MORE TURKEYS WILL BE DESTROYED IN THE STATE BECAUSE OF BIRD FLU OUTBREAKS.

THE AG DEPARTMENT SAYS 100-THOUSAND TURKEYS FROM CHEROKEE COUNTY AND 40-THOUSAND TURKEYS FROM SAC COUNTRY ARE THE LATEST AFFECTED FLOCKS WITH CONFIRMED BIRD FLU OUTBREAKS.

MORE THAN 15-POINT-FIVE MILLION BIRDS HAVE DIED BECAUSE OF BIRD FLU THIS YEAR IN IOWA ALONE.