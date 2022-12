SLONIKER TO SEEK WOODBURY SUPERVISORS POSITION

BARBARA SLONIKER HAS ANNOUNCED HER INTEREST IN FILLING THE VACANCY ON THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS CREATED BY ROCKY DEWITT BEING ELECTED TO THE IOWA SENATE.

SLONIKER IS A LONG-TIME RESIDENT OF RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY AND CURRENTLY SERVES AS THE EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND THE SIOUXLAND INITIATIVE:

SHE HAS BEEN INSTRUMENTAL IN LOCAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, TRANSPORTATION, AND GOVERNMENT RELATIONS IN THOSE CHAMBER POSITIONS, OFTEN WORKING WITH COUNTY OFFICIALS, AS WELL AS WORKING WITH THE LOCAL AIRPORT BOARD:

IF SLONIKER IS SELECTED BY A PANEL OF THREE COUNTY OFFICIALS OR VOTED IN FROM A SPECIAL ELECTION, SHE WILL BE ABLE TO MAINTAIN HER CHAMBER POSITION.

SHE LISTS THREE PRIORITIES IF CHOSEN TO FINISH DEWITT’S TERM:

SLONIKER SAYS SHE WOULD LIKELY SEEK A FULL TERM ON THE BOARD IF SHE IS CHOSEN TO FULFILL THE TWO REMAINING YEARS OF DEWITT’S CURRENT TERM IN OFFICE:

SLONIKER GREW UP IN SIOUXLAND, GRADUATED FROM HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL, AND WENT ON TO EARN A DEGREE IN BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION FROM IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY.