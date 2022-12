ROUNDS CRITICAL OF TRUMP CONSTITUTION COMMENTS

SOUTH DAKOTA U.S. SENATOR MIKE ROUNDS IS CRITICAL OF COMMENTS FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP MADE ABOUT TERMINATING THE CONSTITUTION AND DECLARING HIM THE WINNER OF THE 2020 ELECTION:

TRUMP MADE THE COMMENTS SATURDAY ON HIS SOCIAL MEDIA PROGRAM “TRUTH SOCIAL”. HE HAS SINCE DENIED THE CONTENT OF HIS COMMENTS.

ROUNDS LIKE TRUMP, IS REPUBLICAN, AND THE SENATOR SAYS THE CONSTITUTION HAS AND WILL ENDURE:

ROUNDS SAYS HE BELIEVES THE FORMER PRESIDENT HAS ALREADY DISQUALIFIED HIMSELF FROM RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT AGAIN:

THE STATES OTHER CONGRESSIONAL MEMBERS, SENATOR JOHN THUNE AND CONGRESSMAN DUSTY JOHNSON JOINED IN THE CRITICISM.

Jerry Oster WNAX