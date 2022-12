RICKETTS HOPES TO REPLACE SASSE IN U.S. SENATE

OUTGOING NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS IS THE FIRST PERSON TO ANNOUNCE HE’S SEEKING APPOINTMENT TO NEBRASKA’S SOON-TO-BE OPEN U.S. SENATE SEAT.

FORSENATE1 OC………OPPORTUNITIES. :16

CURRENT REPUBLICAN SENATOR BEN SASSE WILL BE RESIGNING TO BECOME THE NEXT PRESIDENT OF THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

RICKETTS SAYS HE HAS HEARD THE CRITICISM OF THE GOVERNOR MAKING A SENATE APPOINTMENT:

FORSENATE2 OC……COMING UP. :18

RICKETTS SAYS THIS IS A CHANGE IN PLANS FOR HIM AS HE FINISHES HIS TERM AS GOVERNOR:

FORSENATE3 OC……..AT A TIME :14

SASSE WILL RESIGN AS OF JANUARY 8TH.

APPLICATIONS FOR THE SENATE SEAT ARE DUE TO THE GOVERNOR-ELECT BY DECEMBER 23RD.

Jerry Oster contributed to this story