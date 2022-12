NOEM PROPOSES FY24 SOUTH DAKOTA BUDGET

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM FOLLOWED THROUGH ON HER CAMPAIGN PROMISE TO ELIMINATE THE STATE SALES TAX ON GROCERIES DURING HER FISCAL YEAR 2024 BUDGET ADDRESS AT THE STATE CAPITOL IN PIERRE TUESDAY.

THAT WAS ONE OF THE KEY PROPOSALS THE GOVERNOR ANNOUNCED TO STATE LAWMAKERS:

NOEM SAYS SOUTH DAKOTANS ARE NOT ABLE TO PUT MONEY INTO SAVINGS BECAUSE THE COST OF FOOD, AMONG OTHER THINGS, HAS INCREASED GREATLY OVER THE PAST TWO YEARS:

FOODTAX1 OC……ON GROCERIES. :25

NOEM SAYS ELIMINATING THE GROCERY TAX CAN HAPPEN BECAUSE SOUTH DAKOTA HAS HAD A GREAT YEAR IN REVENUES:

FOODTAX2 OC……CAN AFFORD IT. :24

THE GOVERNOR ALSO PROPOSED 5 % PAY RAISES FOR EDUCATION, HEALTHCARE AND GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES.

SHE ALSO ADDRESSED EXPANDING THE MEN’S PRISON AND EXTENDING PAID FAMILY LEAVE IN HER FIRST ADDRESS OF HER UPCOMING SECOND TERM AS GOVERNOR.

photo by SD.Net