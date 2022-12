MOVILLE CLINIC PROJECT AWARDED FEDERAL DOLLARS

WOODBURY COUNTY R-E-C WILL USE A ONE-POINT-FIVE MILLION DOLLAR LOAN AND A $300,000 GRANT THROUGH THE RURAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT LOAN AND GRANT PROGRAM TO CONSTRUCT A NEW MEDICAL CLINIC FOR MOVILLE AREA MEDICAL CLINIC INCORPORATED.

THE FACILITY WILL INCREASE PATIENT ACCESS AND ASSIST MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS IN DELIVERING QUALITY HEALTHCARE IN THE MOVILLE AREA.

THE INVESTMENT WILL ALSO CREATE 12 NEW JOBS.

THE MONEY IS PART OF $981 MILLION DOLLARS ANNOUNCED BY U.S. AGRICULTURE SECRETARY TOM VILSACK TO HELP EXPAND ESSENTIAL SERVICES FOR RURAL PEOPLE, BUSINESSES AND ENTREPRENEURS.