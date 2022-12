THREATS MADE AGAINST NOEM & SD JUDGE

A SOUTH DAKOTA MAN IS ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO KILL GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND A JUDGE.

COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW 28-YEAR-OLD JASON SHIELDS WAS INDICTED NOVEMBER 17TH FOR THREATENING A CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICER AND THREATENING A JUDICIAL OFFICER.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE INDICTMENT IS IN CONNECTION WITH THREATS MADE IN OCTOBER AGAINST NOEM AND CIRCUIT COURT MAGISTRATE JUDGE DONNA BUCHER.

THE DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION FOUND SHIELDS SENT A FAX TO A SIOUX FALLS TV STATION WITH THE TITLE “KRISTEN NOEM” THAT INCLUDED THE THREAT TO NOEM.

AUTHORITIES WERE ALSO INVESTIGATING AN ALLEGED EMAIL THREAT FROM SHIELDS ON THE JUDGE AT THE SAME TIME.