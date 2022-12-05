No. 2 Iowa Wins 18th Straight Over Iowa State

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Senior Tony Cassioppi’s 9-2 victory over No. 9 Sam Schuyler propelled the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team to an 18-15 Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series victory over No. 7 Iowa State on Sunday afternoon in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

With the dual tied 15-15, Cassioppi had three takedowns and piled up 2:46 of riding time to clinch Iowa’s 18th straight victory in the series. The Hawkeyes move to 6-0 this season.

“We have to wrestle better, we took it pace wise from a couple of their guys,” said head coach Tom Brands. “There are always things to work on. I am not going to say we’re going to Chattanooga on Saturday, I am not going to get there. This is an important win for our program.”

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones split the 10 matches in the dual, but the difference was Iowa posted three bonus-point victories – major decisions by Spencer Lee, Cobe Siebrecht and Nelson Brands.

Iowa ended Iowa State’s 18-dual winning streak and improved to 12-0 with the Dan Gable Traveling Trophy on the line.

Lee, the nation’s No. 1 ranked 125 pounder, made his season debut and came out with a flurry with two takedowns and two four-point near falls to build a 12-2 first-period lead. Lee finished with 1:23 of riding time to post a 16-5 major decision victory over Corey Cabanban to give Iowa a 4-0 lead.

“I had intentions to wrestle this dual because I knew it would be a good one,” said Lee, who ran his winning streak to 39. “It was exciting to run into that arena again with fans packing it. I am appreciative of fighting and getting that first match out of the way of my senior year.”

Siebrecht used a six-point move in the first period en route to a 10-2 major decision victory at 157 over Iowa State’s Jason Kraisser. Siebrecht, who is ranked 14th, improves to 5-0 with five bonus point wins this season.

No. 15 Nelson Brands secured Iowa’s final bonus point win, majoring MJ Gaitan, 13-5, at 174. Brands had a takedown and two-point near fall in the first and led 9-5 through two. The Iowa City, Iowa, native had a late takedown to secure the major and he finished with four takedowns and 2:12 of riding time in the win.

Iowa also got a victory from No. 2 Real Woods at 141 in his Hawkeye and Carver-Hawkeye Arena debut – a 4-2 win over 10th-ranked Casey Swiderski. Woods rode out Swiderski the entire second period and ended with 1:40 of riding time in the match.

“It was electric (competing in Carver),” said Woods. “Terry Brands just got done saying you have to absorb that energy and that’s exactly what I did. It was fun and got my emotions up and the energy was high.

“As a competitor I feel I can do better. I feel like I handled that match well. You can see more out of me in the future. No excuses, I am content with that match. I am moving forward, but I am not satisfied.”

Iowa State posted wins at 133, 149, 165, 184 and 197 with four of the five wins coming by two or fewer points.

OF NOTE…

The Hawkeyes have won nine straight duals dating back to last season.

Lee, who improved to 21-0 in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, has posted bonus points in 65 of his 79 career victories.

The win gives Iowa two points in the 2022-23 Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. The Cyclones lead the series, 11-2, with women’s basketball, men’s basketball and women’s swimming and diving set for this week.

#2 Iowa 18, #7 Iowa State 15

125 – #1 Spencer Lee (UI) major dec. Corey Cabanban (ISU), 16-5

133 – Ramazan Attasauov (ISU) dec. Cullan Schriever (UI), 3-1

141 – #2 Real Woods (UI) dec. #10 Casey Swiderski (ISU), 4-2

149 – #8 Paniro Johnson (ISU) dec. #6 Max Murin, 3-1

157 – #14 Cobe Siebrecht (UI) major dec. Jason Kraisser (ISU), 10-2

165 – #3 David Carr (ISU) dec. #13 Patrick Kennedy (UI), 10-4

174 – #15 Nelson Brands (UI) major dec. MJ Gaitan (ISU), 13-5

184 – #5 Marcus Coleman (ISU) dec. #8 Abe Assad (UI), 3-2

197 – #6 Yonger Bastida (ISU) dec. #2 Jacob Warner, 4-3

285 – #4 Tony Cassioppi (UI) dec. #9 Sam Schuyler (ISU), 9-2

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes return to action Saturday, traveling to face Chattanooga at 6 p.m. (CT) in Chattanooga, Tennessee.