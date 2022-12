MAN ARRESTED FOR SIOUX CITY YAMAHA ARSON

AN 18 YEAR OLD SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY SETTING SEVERAL A-T-V’S ON FIRE SUNDAY MORNING AT SIOUX CITY YAMAHA ON HIGHWAY 75.

SIOUX CITY POLICE AND CITY FIRE RESCUE RESPONDED TO A CALL AROUND 8:30 A.M. SUNDAY AND FOUND THREE A-T-V’S FULLY ENGULFED IN FLAMES AND A SHIPPING CONTAINER FULL OF EQUIPMENT ON FIRE.

POLICE LOCATED A MALE SUSPECT NEARBY AND DETERMINED HE WAS THE ONE RESPONSIBLE FOR SETTING THE FIRES.

18 YEAR OLD JONATHAN FRANCIS CAPELLA WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE ARSON AND FIRST DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.

THE TOTAL DAMAGE IS ESTIMATED AT $70-THOUSAND DOLLARS.