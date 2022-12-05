Iowa to Meet Kentucky in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa football team will face Kentucky in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 31 in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. (CT) from Nissan Stadium and the game will be televised on ESPN.

TRANSPERFECT MUSIC CITY BOWL TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets to the TransPerfect Music City Bowl are available now for season ticket holders through the Iowa Athletics Ticket Office. Tickets are also available to the general public through the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

HAWKEYE HUDDLE IN NASHVILLE

A Hawkeye Huddle will be held in Nashville prior to the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. More information will come at a later date.

IOWA IN POSTSEASON; AT THE TRANSPERFECT MUSIC CITY BOWL

The Hawkeyes will be making their 35th bowl game appearance and their first appearance in Nashville. Iowa was scheduled to play Missouri in the 2020 Music City Bowl, but the game was eventually cancelled due to COVID-19.

Iowa has won three of its last four bowl games and is 17-16-1 all-time in bowl games.

IOWA VS. KENTUCKY & THE SEC

The Hawkeyes are 0-1 all-time against Kentucky in program history. It is the second straight season Iowa will face Kentucky in a bowl game, as the Hawkeyes fell, 20-17, to the 22nd-ranked Wildcats in the 2022 VRBO Citrus Bowl.

Iowa is 6-6 all-time in bowl games against current Southeastern Conference opponents.

IOWA IN 2022

The Hawkeyes closed out the 2022 regular season with three wins in their last four games to finish with a 7-5 overall record and a 5-4 mark in Big Ten play.

Senior Jack Campbell was selected as the Nagurski-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year, becoming the fourth Hawkeye to be named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the second in three seasons. The first-team All-Big Ten selection ranks second in the league and 13th nationally with 118 tackles.

Senior Sam LaPorta was tabbed as the Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year, joining T.J. Hockenson as the only Hawkeyes to earn the distinction. LaPorta, who is one of three John Mackey Award finalists, is leading the team with 53 receptions for 601 yards and one touchdown in 2022.

The Hawkeyes had 15 players earn All-Big Ten recognition, including five first-team honorees in Jack Campbell (linebacker), Riley Moss (defensive back), Cooper DeJean (defensive back), Sam LaPorta (tight end) and Tory Taylor (punter).

The Hawkeyes rank third among Big Ten teams in bowl appearances since 2001 and are bowl eligible for the 21st time under head coach Kirk Ferentz. Iowa is 9-9 in bowl games under Ferentz all-time. Since 2001, only Ohio State and Wisconsin have won more bowl games (including the FBS championship game), than Iowa.

Travel Leaders Destination Unlimited is the preferred travel partner for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Travel packages are available now.