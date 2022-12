THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES HAS CONFIRMED THE FIRST INFLUENZA-RELATED DEATHS IN THE STATE THIS FLU SEASON.

THE TWO VICTIMS WERE ELDERLY, AGE 81 OR OLDER, FROM NORTHERN IOWA WITH UNDERLYING HEALTH CONDITIONS.

THE MOST RECENT HHS FLU REPORT SHOWS THE VIRUS AT A MODERATELY HIGH LEVEL OF ACTIVITY IN THE STATE.

IOWA HOSPITALS ARE REPORTING HIGH PATIENT ADMISSION RATES.

THE CURRENT FLU SEASON BEGAN ON OCTOBER 3RD.