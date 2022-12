CITY TRAFFIC CAMERA CITATIONS INCREASED IN NOVEMBER

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY SPEEDING VIOLATIONS PHOTOGRAPHED BY THE TWO SPEED CAMERAS IN TOWN WENT UP DURING NOVEMBER IN THE SECOND MONTH OF PLACEMENT AT THEIR LATEST LOCATIONS.

SGT. JIM CLARK SAYS OVER 600 VIOLATIONS WERE CAUGHT ON CAMERA:

SPEEDERS1 OC…….LAST MONTH. :06

SGT. CLARK SAYS HE’S SURPRISED THAT THE NUMBER WENT UP, SINCE THE DEPARTMENT HAS BEEN VERY TRANSPARENT ABOUT WHERE THE CAMERAS ARE LOCATED:

SPEEDERS2 OC…….I GUESS. :10

VIOLATORS CAUGHT ON CAMERA WILL RECEIVE NOTICE OF THEIR CITATION AND FINE THROUGH THE MAIL.