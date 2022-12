BOB ROE’S TO HOST BOYS & GIRLS CLUB CHRISTMAS AUCTION

A SIOUXLAND HOLIDAY TRADITION RESUMES TUESDAY EVENING WITH THE FIRST OF TWO CHRISTMAS AUCTIONS TO SUPPORT THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB OF SIOUXLAND.

C-E-O MEREDITH TREPPA SAYS TUESDAY’S AUCTION IS AT BOB ROE’S POINT AFTER ON TRANSIT AVENUE:

TREPPA SAYS LOCAL BUSINESSES HAVE DONATED MANY ITEMS TO BID ON, BUT THE HIGHLIGHT IS A SPECIAL PUPPY THAT SOMEONE WILL TAKE HOME WITH THEM:

SHE SAYS THERE ARE PLENTY OF OTHER SURPRISES TOO:

AND IF YOU CAN’T MAKE THAT AUCTION, THE CORNER POCKET WILL HOST THE SECOND AUCTION FOR THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB ON DECEMBER 15TH, ALSO STARTING AT 5:30 P.M.