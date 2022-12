RICKETTS COMPLETES JAPAN TRADE MISSION

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR RICKETTS HAS CONCLUDED A FOURTH SUCCESSFUL TRADE MISSION TO JAPAN.

THE TRADE DELEGATION MET WITH THE UNITED STATES MEAT EXPORT FEDERATION TO DISCUSS OPPORTUNITIES FOR EXPANDING NEBRASKA’S BEEF AND PORK EXPORTS TO JAPAN.

JAPAN IS NEBRASKA’S LARGEST MARKET FOR PORK AND 2ND LARGEST FOR BEEF.

BEEF EXPORTS HAVE SEEN ANNUAL SALES RISE BY $215 MILLION DOLLARS, AN 88% INCREASE, SINCE 2015.

THE AG DELEGATION MET WITH VARIOUS OTHER TRADE ORGANIZATIONS, BUSINESS PARTNERS, AND GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS TO DISCUSS OPPORTUNITIES FOR INCREASING NEBRASKA AG EXPORTS TO JAPAN.

CONVERSATIONS ALSO HIGHLIGHTED NEBRASKA ADVANCEMENTS IN ETHANOL, LIKE CARBON SEQUESTRATION AND THE ADOPTION OF HIGHER ETHANOL BLENDS.