NAVAJO RUG EXHIBIT DEBUTS AT PUBLIC MUSEUM

RUGS DONATED BY A NOTED CULTURAL ANTHROPOLOGIST FROM IOWA WHO WORKED WITH THE NAVAJO TRIBE IN THE AMERICAN SOUTHWEST ARE AMONG THE VINTAGE TEXTILES SHOWCASED IN A NEW EXHIBIT AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

CURATOR MATT ANDERSON SAYS THE NAVAJO RUGS WERE MADE BETWEEN 1910 AND 1977:

ANDERSON SAYS DR. KLUCKHOHN, WHO LIVED FROM 1905 TO 1960, WAS WELL RESPECTED BY THE NAVAJO PEOPLE AND COLLECTED THE RUGS IN THE 1920’S:

HE COLLECTED NINE OF THE 14 RUGS IN THE EXHIBIT.

THE NAVAJO RUG EXHIBIT WILL BE ON DISPLAY THROUGH MARCH 5TH OF 2023.