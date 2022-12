IOWA DEMOCRATS PUSHED OUT OF PRESIDENTIAL LEAD SPOT

A PANEL OF NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY LEADERS HAS VOTED TO ELIMINATE IOWA’S CAUCUSES FROM ITS LEADING POSITION IN THE PARTY’S NEXT PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN. PRESIDENT BIDEN RECOMMENDED THAT SOUTH CAROLINA’S PRIMARY BE THE FIRST VOTING EVENT FOR DEMOCRATS IN 2024.

BIDEN, IN A LETTER TO PARTY LEADERS, SAID CAUCUSES PREVENT SHIFT WORKERS AND OTHERS FROM PARTICIPATING BECAUSE THEY’RE HELD AT A SPECIFIC TIME AND THE PARTY SHOULD NO LONGER LET STATES HOLD PRESIDENTIAL CAUCUSES.

SCOTT BRENNAN, A FORMER IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIRMAN, IS ONE OF ONLY TWO MEMBERS OF THE NATIONAL PARTY’S RULES AND BYLAWS COMMITTEE THAT VOTED AGAINST BIDEN’S RECOMMENDATION.

IOWA DEMOCRATS HAVE PROPOSED MAIL-IN VOTING IN THE WEEKS LEADING UP TO ITS 2024 CAUCUSES, WITH THE RESULTS TO BE ANNOUNCED ON CAUCUS NIGHT.

BRENNAN SAYS DUMPING THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY’S CAUCUSES SENDS A CLEAR SIGNAL:

THE PANEL IS KEEPING NEW HAMPSHIRE AND NEVADA IN THE GROUP OF EARLY VOTING STATES — AND ADDING GEORGIA AND MICHIGAN TO THE MIX.

BRENNAN OPPOSES THAT MOVE.

OTHER MEMBERS OF THE COMMITTEE EXPRESSED ENTHUSIASM FOR THE CHANGES.

MINYON MOORE IS CO-CHAIR OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY’S RULES AND BYLAWS COMMITTEE. SHE SAYS GROUPING SOUTH CAROLINA, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEVADA, GEORGIA AND MICHIGAN IN THE EARLY WINDOW OF ELECTION CONTESTS MAKES SENSE.

IF THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE RATIFIES THIS PLAN EARLY NEXT YEAR, IOWA DEMOCRATS WOULD VIOLATE PARTY RULES IF THEY HOLD CAUCUSES BEFORE MARCH.

