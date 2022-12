A SECTION OF HARBOR DRIVE WILL BE CLOSED BEGINNING MONDAY MORNING BETWEEN MURRAY STREET AND THE BOULEVARD OF CHAMPIONS.

ACCESS TO BUSINESSES AND DRIVEWAYS WILL BE MAINTAINED DURING THE CLOSURE.

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY WILL BE MAKING REPAIRS TO THEIR UTILITIES IN THAT AREA.

THE WORK SHOULD BE COMPLETED BY FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

A DETOUR UTILIZING BOULEVARD OF CHAMPIONS, SOUTH PATTON STREET, AND MURRAY STREET WILL BE POSTED DURING THE CLOSURE.