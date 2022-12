BIRD FLU RETURNS TO NW IOWA

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE SAYS THE FIRST CASE OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA SINCE APRIL HAS BEEN CONFIRMED IN NORTHWEST IOWA.

THE CASE WAS CONFIRMED LATE LAST WEEK IN A BUENA VISTA COUNTY COMMERCIAL TURKEY FLOCK.

COMMERCIAL AND BACKYARD FLOCK OWNERS SHOULD PREVENT CONTACT BETWEEN THEIR BIRDS AND WILD BIRDS.

MANY WILD GEESE HAVE BEEN FOUND DEAD OR ILL FROM BIRD FLU IN NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA RECENTLY.

SICK BIRDS OR UNUSUAL DEATHS AMONG BIRDS SHOULD BE IMMEDIATELY REPORTED TO STATE OR FEDERAL OFFICIALS.