TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN LE MARS ON DRUG CHARGES

TWO PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN LE MARS ON A VARIETY OF CHARGES AFTER A SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT A LE MARS RESIDENCE.

LE MARS POLICE SAY THE SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT 327 6TH STREET SOUTHWEST. THE CERT TEAM, OR COMBINED EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM, WAS USED IN THE SEARCH OF THE PROPERTY AROUND 4:30 P.M.

DURING THAT TIME, LE MARS POLICE OFFICERS AND PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES ALSO MADE SEVERAL TRAFFIC STOPS AND RECOVERED A STOLEN VEHICLE.

34-YEAR-OLD KELLY THOMAS MONELL OF LE MARS WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH SEVERAL DRUG COUNTS, INCLUDING POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE FENTANYL, 2ND DEGREE THEFT, NO DRUG STAMP, OWI DRUGGED, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, AND NO INSURANCE.

DURING HIS ARREST, MONELL TRIED TO RUN AWAY AFTER HE WAS HANDCUFFED, BUT WAS QUICKLY APPREHENDED.

MONELL ALSO WAS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE THEFT AND IS ALSO BEING HELD ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT OUT OF WOODBURY COUNTY.

A FEMALE SUSPECT, 27 YEAR OLD SYDNEY LYNN WOZNY OF SIOUX CITY, WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICERS, OWI DRUGGED, AND DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION.

SHE WAS ALSO WANTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT FROM UNION COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA.

BOTH ARE IN CUSTODY IN THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JAIL.