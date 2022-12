PEIRCE MANSION TO HOST CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY

THIS SUNDAY VISITORS MAY ENJOY THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY SEASON IN A VICTORIAN ERA STYLE HOME.

SIOUX CITY MUSEUM DIRECTOR STEVE HANSEN SAYS AN OPEN HOUSE WILL BE HELD AT THE PEIRCE MANSION BY THE MUSEUM’S HISTORICAL ASSOCIATION:

HARPIST MARY WATTS WILL PERFORM AT THE FREE EVENT WHICH BEGINS AT 1 P.M.

HANSEN SAYS THE MANSION, BUILT IN 1893 BY LOCAL DEVELOPER JOHN PEIRCE, WILL HOST OTHER CHRISTMAS ACTIVITIES SUNDAY:

THE MANSION IS LISTED ON THE NATIONAL REGISTER OF HISTORIC PLACES.

THE EVENT RUNS FROM 1 P.M. UNTIL 4 P.M.