MRHD AWARDS $250,000 IN DISCRETIONARY GRANTS

MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT PLAYED THE ROLE OF SANTA CLAUS FRIDAY AFTERNOON, PRESENTING GRANT GIFTS TOTALING $250,000 TO 17 NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS THAT SERVE THE WOODBURY COUNTY AREA.

THE DISCRETIONARY GIFTS ARE NOT APPLIED FOR IN THE CUSTOMARY GRANT APPLICATION MANNER.

THE MRHD BOARD MEMBERS SUBMIT THEIR PERSONAL RECOMMENDATIONS TO THE COMMITTEE, WHO CONSIDER ALL SUGGESTIONS AND THEN DECIDE ON A FINAL LIST WITH ALLOCATIONS TOTALING $250,000.

FOREMOST AMONG THE GIFTS WAS $30,000 TO HELP PAY DOWN THE UNPAID STUDENT MEALS BALANCE WITHIN THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT.

AS OF THIS WEEK, THERE ARE 941 STUDENTS WHOSE SCHOOL LUNCH ACCOUNTS ARE UNPAID

MRHD IS THE NON-PROFIT LICENSE HOLDER FOR THE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO OF SIOUX CITY.

GRANTS AWARDED INCLUDE:

AKRON OPERA HOUSE, for façade rehabilitation, $15,000;

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS of SIOUXLAND, to help recruit male mentors for Little Matches, $15,000;

DISABILITY RESOURCE CENTER of SIOUXLAND, for housing support services for Veterans and Disabled Population, $10,000;

EAST MIDDLE SCHOOL/JUVENILE COURT SERVICES – weight machine for Weight Lifting Club, $7,000;

FAITH UNITED PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, to be applied to their stained-glass restoration project, $15,000;

FIRST TEE SIOUXLAND, to start a First Tee program in all three Sioux City high schools, $10,000;

GROWING COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS, to offer Ready to Run Workshops to marginalized

population, $8,000;

HOPE STREET of SIOUXLAND, to help them purchase a second van, $25,000;

MIDDLE SCHOOL BEYOND THE BELL: Middle School Bicycling Club, $15,000;

LUTHERAN SERVICES in IOWA, for Immigrant & Refugee Community Services to offer Afghan resettlement support & housing assistance, $10,000;

ONE SIOUXLAND, support for Afghan immigration & legal issues: $10,000;

SIOUX CITY NAACP, support for scholarships and graduation recognition: $5,000;

CITY of SIOUX CITY and SIOUX CITY FASTPITCH SOFTBALL ASSOCIATION, installation of a playground at Hubbard Park: $20,000;

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, FOOD SERVICE DEPARTMENT, to help pay down the unpaid school meals balance: $30,000;

ST. THOMAS EPISCOPAL CHURCH, help with their stained-glass repair project: $15,000;

SUNNYBROOK HOPE CENTER, to purchase a food pantry refrigerator: $25,000;

TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, to assist with their stained-glass restoration project: $15,000.