IT’S LOOKING LESS LIKELY IOWA WILL LEAD DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL PROCESS

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN IS RECOMMENDING MOVING IOWA OUT OF IT’S FIRST IN THE NATION CAUCUS STATUS.

BIDEN IS CALLING FOR THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE TO REPLACE IOWA WITH SOUTH CAROLINA, AS THE FIRST TEST OF PRESIDENTIAL POLITICS FOR THE PARTY IN 2024.

HIS PROPOSAL WOULD MOVE IOWA OUT OF THE FIRST-ROUND OF CAUCUSES ENTIRELY, MOVING GEORGIA AND MICHIGAN INTO THE EARLY WINDOW.

THIS COMES AFTER POLITICO REPORTED MICHIGAN WOULD REPLACE THE IOWA CAUCUSES.

IOWA DEMOCRATS HAS ISSUES IN BOTH 2016 AND 2020 IN REPORTING CAUCUS RESULTS.

THE D-N-C WILL MAKE ITS DECISION ON SATURDAY.

NATIONAL REPUBLICAN LEADERS HAVE ALREADY DECIDED TO KEEP IOWA FIRST FOR G-O-P CANDIDATES.