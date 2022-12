IOWA SENATOR JONI ERNST VOTED TO BLOCK A STRIKE BY RAILROAD WORKERS AND IMPOSE THE LABOR AGREEMENT NEGOTIATED AT THE WHITE HOUSE IN SEPTEMBER, BUT ERNST SAYS SHE WOULD HAVE PREFERRED TO KEEP CONGRESS OUT OF IT.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

PRESIDENT BIDEN SIGNED THE BILL INTO LAW FRIDAY TO PREVENT A STRIKE.