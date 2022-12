IOWA WIDE RECEIVER KEAGAN JOHNSON SAYS HE WILL ENTER THE TRANSFER PORTAL.

HE MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY ON TWITTER.

JOHNSON PLAYED IN TWO GAMES FOR THE HAWKEYES THIS FALL, MISSING THE MAJORITY OF THE SEASON DUE TO INJURY.

THE FORMER FOUR-STAR RECRUIT OUT OF BELLEVUE, NEBRASKA CAN OFFICIALLY ENTER THE PORTAL AS SOON AS MONDAY.

JOHNSON WILL BE THE FIFTH IOWA WIDEOUT TO TRANSFER IN THE LAST TWO YEARS.