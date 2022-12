TWO ESCAPE MORNINGSIDE HOUSE FIRE (Update)

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED FROM AN EARLY MORNING HOUSE FIRE THURSDAY NEAR GLENN AVENUE AND SOUTH PALMETTO.

CAPTAIN RYAN COLLINS OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED TO 2506 1/2 SOUTH PALMETTO AROUND 1:30 A.M.

MFIRE1 OC…ELECTRICAL CIRCUIT. :15

COLLINS SAYS THERE WERE TWO RESIDENTS INSIDE THE HOME:

MFIRE2 OC…….FIRE IN THE ATTIC. :16

HE SAYS FIRES LIKE THESE ARE COMMON WHEN TEMPERATURES START TO DROP:

MFIRE3(2) OC…….TO AN OUTLET. :25.

THE HOUSE HAS BEEN RED TAGGED AS THE ROOF AND ATTIC ARE A TOTAL LOSS.

THE RED CROSS IS ASSISITNG THE FAMILY.

UPDATED 1:40 P.M. 12/1/22

