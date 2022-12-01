Pool Play Underway At NAIA Volleyball Tourney

Pool Play Day 1 Highlights
- Four, three-set matches on the day
- Four, four-set matches on the day
- Columbia (Mo.), Marian (Ind.) and Westmont (Calif.) were the only three seeds to win their match on day one.
- Two of the three teams in the championship field that have won a title previously, won their match today: Columbia (Mo.) and Marian (Ind.).
- So we meet again
- Pool B: Jamestown (N.D.) evened the score with Rocky Mountain in wins against each other in the championship with today’s win. The last time the teams faced in the championship was in 2010 in the opening round when Rocky Mountain won in four sets.
- Pool C: Westmont (Calif.) furthered their lead in wins over Midland (Neb.) in championship play after the Warriors won 3-1 on Wednesday. Westmont also beat Midland in pool play in 2017 in three sets.
- Pool G: Columbia (Mo.) holds the lead in wins over Missouri Baptist during the championship after the Cougar’s three-set win on Wednesday. Columbia also beat MBU in the semifinals in 2005 in four sets and again in the championship in 2015 in three sets.
- Pool H: Marian (Ind.) furthered their lead in wins over Northwestern (Iowa) in championship play after the Knights won in four sets on Wednesday. Marian also beat Northwestern in pool play in 2018 in three sets.
- Individual Stat Leaders for day 1 of pool play
- Skyler Van Note of Marian (Ind.) 21 kills
- 4 Service Aces
- Jadeyn Schutt, Northwestern (Iowa)
- Jazlin De Haan, Northwestern (Iowa)
- Lexie Kreizel, Concordia (Neb.)
- Olivia Granstra, Northwestern (Iowa) 43 digs
- Ady Dwight, Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 7 block assists
- Photo by NAIA