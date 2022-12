PLYMOUTH COUNTY COURTROOM HAS HEATING ISSUE

TEMPERATURES ARE NOT JUST DROPPING OUTSIDE, THEY ARE ALSO FALLING IN THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY COURTROOM.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY SUPERVISOR MIKE VAN OTTERLOO SAYS THEY HAVE DISCOVERED THEY CAN’T PROPERLY HEAT THE NEWLY RENOVATED COURTROOM:

THE SUPERVISORS HAVE TURNED TO THE MECHANICAL ENGINEER AND ARCHITECT FOR ANSWERS, BUT SO FAR, THE CAUSE OF THE PROBLEM HAS NOT BEEN IDENTIFIED:

VAN OTTERLOO SAYS THEY ARE LOOKING AT SOME OPTIONS TO WARM UP THE COURTROOM:

THE MATTER WAS DISCUSSED AT THE PLYMOUTH BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING THIS PAST WEEK.