LAUNCHPAD TO INSTALL NEW EXHIBITS

THE LAUNCHPAD CHILDREN’S MUSEUM ON PEARL STREET IS GETTING READY TO INSTALL SOME NEW EXHIBITS.

LAUNCHPAD WILL BE CLOSED FROM DECEMBER 5TH THROUGH THE 9TH WHILE INSTALLATION IS TAKING PLACE.

CHILDREN WILL BE ABLE TO RETURN TO THE MUSEUM BEGINNING DECEMBER 10TH TO PLAY AND DISCOVER THE NEW EXHIBITS.

FOLLOWING THAT, BEGINNING ON JANUARY 1ST, LAUNCHPAD WILL BE CLOSED ON TUESDAYS TO ALLOW TIME FOR DEEP CLEANING AND MAINTENANCE OF ALL EXHIBITS.

THIS WILL BE THE FIRST MAJOR EXHIBIT REMODEL FOR LAUNCHPAD SINCE IT OPENED IN 2016.

THE NEW ADDITIONS INCLUDE LITTLE LAUNCHTOWN, A JOHN DEERE TRACTOR, HORSE STABLES, A TREE HOUSE, AND MORE.

A PREVIEW OF EACH NEW EXHIBIT AND ADDITIONAL DETAILS CAN BE SEEN ON LAUNCHPAD’S WEBSITE.