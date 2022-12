Huskers’ Joseph Placed On Administrative Leave

FORMER UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA INTERIM HEAD FOOTBALL COACH MICKEY JOSEPH IS FACING CRIMINAL CHARGES.

LINCOLN POLICE ARRESTED THE 54-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AFTER RESPONDING TO A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE.

JOSEPH WAS BOOKED FOR DOMESTIC ASSAULT AND STRANGULATION.

HE SERVED AS THE HUSKERS’ INTERIM HEAD COACH FOR THE FINAL NINE GAMES OF THE 2022 SEASON.

JOSEPH HAS BEEN PLACED ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE.