WORLD AIDS DAY EVENTS TO BE HELD AT PUBLIC MUSEUM

THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER FOUNDATION WILL HOST A FREE WORLD AIDS DAY EVENT AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM ON THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1ST FROM 5:00PM UNTIL 7:00PM AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS.

AS PART OF THE EVENT, THE YOUTH ADVISORY BOARD WILL PRESENT CURRENT STATISTICS ON H-I-V AT 6 P.M. AND TALK ABOUT H-I-V STIGMA FROM A YOUTH’S PERSPECTIVE.

ATTENDEES WILL ALSO HEAR FROM A PERSON WHO IS LIVING WITH H-I-V AND HIS LIVED EXPERIENCE WITH STIGMA.

FREE HIV TESTING AND EDUCATION MATERIALS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT THE EVENT.

THERE WILL ALSO BE SNACKS, BEVERAGES, AND FUN GAMES DURING THE EVENT.

AT SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, ALL H-I-V TESTING AND EDUCATION SERVICES ARE OFFERED FREE OF CHARGE.

TESTING IS AVAILABLE MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FROM 8AM TO 5PM WITH WALK-INS WELCOME.