SUSPECT SHOT IN CARROLL, IOWA INCIDENT

THE POLICE CHIEF IN CARROLL, IOWA SAYS HIS DEPARTMENT’S INITIAL INVESTIGATION INDICATES A MAN WHO WAS CRITICALLY WOUNDED EARLY THIS (WEDNESDAY) MORNING WAS SHOT IN SELF-DEFENSE.

CARROLL POLICE CHIEF BRAD BURKE SAYS RESIDENTS IN AN APARTMENT BUILDING STARTED CALLING 9-1-1 AROUND 1 A.M.

CHIEF BURKE SAYS THE MAN WHO WAS SHOT HAS LIFE-THREATENING HEAD WOUNDS:

THE MAN WAS FLOWN TO A HOSPITAL IN IOWA CITY FOR TREATMENT.

TWO AGENTS FROM THE IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION HAVE BEEN CONDUCTING INTERVIEWS WITH WITNESSES.

BURKE SAYS IT APPEARS THE INJURED MAN WAS SHOT WITH HIS OWN GUN DURING A STRUGGLE.