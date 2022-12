SITES BEING STUDIED FOR NEW CLAY COUNTY SD JAIL

VOTERS IN CLAY COUNTY SOUTH DAKOTA EARLIER THIS MONTH APPROVED A THIRTY-NINE-MILLION-DOLLAR BOND ISSUE FOR A NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AND JAIL.

SHERIFF ANDY HOWE SAYS THEY ARE MOVING QUICKLY ON THE LOCATION, WHICH WILL BE BUILT IN THE VERMILLION AREA:

VJAIL1 OC…..BYPASS INTERSECTION. :17

HOWE SAYS USING CITY OWNED LAND WOULD HELP CONTROL SOME COSTS:

VJAIL2 OC…….NEXT STEP :23

SHERIFF HOWE SAYS ONCE A SITE IS DEFINED, THEY CAN THEN MOVE TO FINAL BUILDING DESIGNS:

VJAIL3 OC…….MORE DETAIL :20

CLAY COUNTY IS CURRENTLY TRANSPORTING MOST PRISONERS TO THE UNION AND YANKTON COUNTY JAILS DUE TO A LACK OF ADEQUATE SPACE.

Jerry Oster WNAX